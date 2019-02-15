JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for a truck that is used to deliver meals to seniors.
Police say the truck was stolen from Aging Ahead, a Meals on Wheels Program.
The truck, which says “Mid-East Area Agency on Aging on its door,” was parked in House Springs as employees were working along Highway MM when police say it was stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.