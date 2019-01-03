ST. CHARLES COUNTY,Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a man on the run in St. Charles County.
Police said a man in his 40s assaulted his father in the Summerset Lane and O'Fallon Road area, which is in unincorporated St. Charles County near O'Fallon.
Police said the man tried to strangle his father and then left the area on foot.
The father was not transported to a hospital. Police said the injuries are not serious.
The St. Charles County police is asking people to contact them if they have any information on his whereabouts.
The investigation is ongoing.
