SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven location on Chippewa in South City on January 9.
The man walked into the 7-Eleven in the 5300 block of Chippewa just before 9 p.m. and started to make a purchase. Police say he then pulled out a gun and ordered the employee behind the counter to open the register.
The suspect then took cash from the till and fled.
He is described as being in his mid 20s, 5'6"-5'10", 140-150 pounds, with a slim build and medium complexion. He was seen wearing a black "Levi Strauss" hoodie, black sweatpants, a mask, a black glove on his left hand and brown boots.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
