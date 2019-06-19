FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted an employee inside Five Below Wednesday morning.
The female employee tried to go out of the backdoor of Five Below between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. as she was preparing to open the store. Police said as she opened the back door, she encountered the suspect.
The suspect then forced her back into store before sexually and physically assaulting her. He then fled.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and later released.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, 6’ tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a grey zip up hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black gloves and a red bandanna over his face.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts, is asked to call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.
