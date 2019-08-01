Michael Echoff
Washington County Dispatch

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a missing Washington County, Mo. man who they say has been missing for a week.

The search is on for Michael Eckhoff, 38.

He is described as a white man, 6’0”, weighing 170 pounds, with a thin build and green eyes. He has several tattoos, including the grim reaper on his right arm, two skeletons on his chest and an image of his father on his back.

Police say he does not have his medications on him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Washington County Dispatch at 573-438-0400.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.