WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a missing Washington County, Mo. man who they say has been missing for a week.
The search is on for Michael Eckhoff, 38.
He is described as a white man, 6’0”, weighing 170 pounds, with a thin build and green eyes. He has several tattoos, including the grim reaper on his right arm, two skeletons on his chest and an image of his father on his back.
Police say he does not have his medications on him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Washington County Dispatch at 573-438-0400.
