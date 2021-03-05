UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Franklin County are searching for a man who was involved in a "domestic situation" with a woman, and then fled the scene with her in Union, Missouri.
Police say Leslie J. Hopkins, a 37-year-old man from Sullivan, was involved in an incident on Martin lane. Following that he left the area on foot with a 32-year-old woman who, according to authorities, was the victim in the incident.
Hopkins has a felony warrant out for his arrest stemming from a probation violation. There are multiple departments conducting the search, including Union PD, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, and air support from St. Louis County. Authorities urge the public not to approach Hopkins if he's spotted, but to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.