BMW Theft Suspect
St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for the public's help identifying a man who reportedly stole a care from a home in Overland.

Friday, a home security camera captured a man breaking into a house in the 2900 block of Ashby Road. The man reportedly went into the home, took the keys to the BMW in the driveway, and stole the car. The theft happened just before 4 p.m. 

Nothing else inside the residence was taken or tampered with. The stolen car is a 2014 BMW 528i. It is a four door sedan, dark gray in color, with tinted windows, and Illinois license plates CF52269. 

A Ring camera captured the incident and the footage is here: https://youtu.be/PojsyPFnekk, https://youtu.be/xLg2Yj2u2tU, https://youtu.be/NufTfFv4J2Y  

Police said the suspect and the victim do not know each other. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.