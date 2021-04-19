ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for the public's help identifying a man who reportedly stole a care from a home in Overland.
Friday, a home security camera captured a man breaking into a house in the 2900 block of Ashby Road. The man reportedly went into the home, took the keys to the BMW in the driveway, and stole the car. The theft happened just before 4 p.m.
Nothing else inside the residence was taken or tampered with. The stolen car is a 2014 BMW 528i. It is a four door sedan, dark gray in color, with tinted windows, and Illinois license plates CF52269.
A Ring camera captured the incident and the footage is here: https://youtu.be/PojsyPFnekk, https://youtu.be/xLg2Yj2u2tU, https://youtu.be/NufTfFv4J2Y
Police said the suspect and the victim do not know each other. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
