JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Jefferson County are on the hunt for a suspicious person who reportedly approached a student on the way home from school Wednesday afternoon.
The incident reportedly happened in Festus near Sunset Park.
Police say a man approached the student in a car and asked, "What are you doing?"
When the child didn't respond he allegedly told the the child to "get in the car."
The student ran away and called police.
The suspect is described as an older man with facial hair and brown sunglasses and was driving a small blue car.
