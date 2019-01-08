AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are looking for help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a car in the YMCA parking lot on Tesson Ferry.
According to authorities, the suspect and an accomplice stole the victim’s credit cards and used them to buy gift cards.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Affton precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department.
