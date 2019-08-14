CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for five suspects involved in major theft at Macy’s Monday.
According to officers, the five people entered the store and each grabbed a large amount of clothing before running outside to a waiting vehicle.
Reportedly, the suspects made off with more than $8,000 in items.
Anyone with information is asked to call 636-537-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.