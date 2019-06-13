ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for any leads on a man who held up two Dollar General stores at gunpoint.
On May 23, the man entered the 1060 and 4488 Lemay Ferry Rd. locations, brandishing a weapon and demanding money.
The suspect is described as a black male, late teens to early 20s in age. He is between 6’0” and 6’3”, with a thin build.
His hair is medium in length, and he's clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark blue shirt underneath, and dark pants.
He was armed with a handgun.
Investigators believe that the suspect fled the area in a Chevrolet four-door sedan, black in color.
If residents have any information, they can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). All tips will remain anonymous, and may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
