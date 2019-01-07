ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for two suspects they say held up a man Saturday morning in the Central West End.
According to police, the victim was walking east on Maryland around 8:30 a.m. when one of the suspects pointed a firearm out of the passenger-side window of a black sedan and demanded the victim’s property.
Police say the suspects got away with the victim’s wallet.
The investigation is ongoing.
