FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a couple who they say were looking to break into cars in a Fenton subdivision.
St. Louis County police say the two walked through the Riverside Subdivision and were checking door handles.
The footage of the two was captured by Ring cameras.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identities of the couple is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.