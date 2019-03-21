SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for two suspects and a car they say are connected to a robbery and fatal shooting that occurred in South City.
Police said James Sapone, of the 2700 block of Cherokee, was found with the fatal gunshot wound in the 3400 block of Iowa shortly after 9 p.m.
Authorities believe Sapone was shot during a robbery.
Police said one suspects is a black man in his mid-30s, 5'9"- 5'10", with a medium build and complexion and shoulder length braids or dreadlock-style hair. Police say he was wearing a blue jacket with red details or piping.
The other suspect is believed to be a black woman in her late 20s or early 30s, 5'5"- 5'5", with a medium build and complexion. Police believe she was wearing a backwards baseball cap and with blue jacket with red piping.
Authorities believe they were inside a silver 2008-2013 Ford Edge SUV. Police believe it may have a temporary Illinois state license plate on the back.
The rear passenger-side window is covered by a black trash bag and car also has a rear window winglet spoiler.
"I thought it was a safer area, a lot of people come down on Cherokee Street," said nearby resident Skye Jewett who added that she moved to the neighborhood from North City to escape crime.
A woman who was also robbed at the time of the shooting was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
