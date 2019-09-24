ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers from the North County Police Cooperative are searching for a suspect wanted for a murder Sunday morning.
According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot to death in a residence in the 6400 block of Wellsmar Avenue around 5 a.m.
Officers say Theodis Polk, 28, has been charged with his murder, along with armed criminal action, robbery, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Polk is not in custody but knows he's wanted by police and is believed to be on the run.
Officers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
He was last seen in a white, late-model Infiniti sedan. The license plate is unknown, but it's possible the car had temporary tags.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 314-427-8000 or CrimeStoppers.
