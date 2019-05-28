NORTHWOODS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Homeowners in a St. Louis County neighborhood are sticking together to find two young men accused of taking a moped used by a man to help his elderly mother.
Surveillance video captured them stealing the moped. Kevin Hayles says his moped was parked outside his home in Northwoods on Saturday when it was taken.
“It had a lock on it. I don’t know how they got it, but they were dragging it,” said Kevin. “It was covered up and had a rope on it. That’s how quick they were.”
He rides the moped to help his 93-year-old mother. The two are now stuck.
“It’s kind of hard with everybody working. They can go at times. At other times, they can’t,” said his mother Lucille Hayles.
Kevin says he filed a police report and gave the surveillance pictures to investigators.
“I now know how it feels when people’s house gets broken into, when people’s cars are taken or when they take your car and a baby is inside. We have to stop crime,” said Kevin.
Kevin says the people in his neighborhood take care of each other. He says one neighbor gave him the surveillance videos.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northwoods Police.
