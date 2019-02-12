CADET, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The Washington County Sheriff's Department has launched a search for a missing teen near Cadet, Mo.
Draven Hicks, 16, was last seen leaving the Cadet area Wednesday at 9 a.m. and police believe he may be heading to Boone Terre.
Authorities have not released details about what area he was last seen in.
The 16-year-old is about 5'7", weighs 160 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a orange or black hoodie and boots.
Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement at 573-438-5478.
