ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a car that was used by suspects to steal a 1998 Toyota Tercel in downtown St. Louis on Christmas Day or the following day.
Police say three men inside an older model Ford F-150 that had a trailer attached stole the Tercel from near the intersection of Second Street and Gratiot.
The car was stolen between 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Day and 10:00 a.m. on December 26. The Tercel belongs to an 88-year-old man.
Anyone with information on the theft or location of either car is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.