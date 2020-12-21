SOUTH ST. LOUIS( KMOV.com)-- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for truck in connection to several property damage in a south St. Louis neighborhood.
Police said the incident happened in the 3600 block of Iowa and surrounding areas in the Gravois Park neighborhood just before midnight Thursday.
Surveillance video shows a someone hanging outside of the passenger window of a white Ford F250 or F350 with an extended cab. A loud bang can be heard as the truck rides by a parked car. The truck appeared to have a silver toolbox in the back.
News 4 reached out to police to obtain information on what type of property was damaged.
Anyone with information should call local police at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.