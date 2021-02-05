EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Swansea man was reported missing after being last seen on Feb. 1 in East St. Louis.
DeLarry Spriggs, 54, was last seen Monday walking in the 1000 block of Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis. He is described as 6’01” tall, 200 pounds with black hair brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black jacket and a red hat.
Police said Spriggs suffers with schizophrenia and is not taking his medication.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Swansea police at 618-233-8114.
