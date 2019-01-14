ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Subway in Soulard early Monday morning.
According to police, two suspects entered the fast-food restaurant, located on the corner of South 7th and Geyer, and pointed a firearm at an employee. The suspects demanded money, the employee handed an unknown amount of money to the suspect and fled the scene in a black Chrysler sedan.
Police say the employee was not injured.
