HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Hazelwood Monday afternoon.
Police the shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of Chalmette Drive. Michael Johnson, 17, was found shot twice. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Officials are searching for two men wearing blue medical masks who fled in a black-colored Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.
Limited details about the suspect description has been released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000, extension 1.
