HAZELWOOD, MO (KMOV.com) - Police say are searching for a suspect responsible for an overnight shooting.
One person was taken to the hospital. No word yet how serious that person's injuries may be.
Police say the shooting happened on 115 Chapel Ridge Drive, which is a motel that was undergoing renovations after recently changing ownership.
