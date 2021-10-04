ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police say a man showed up to an area hospital late Sunday night after fighting off a man who cut him with a knife. The incident took place at the 700 block of North Tucker Boulevard around 10 p.m.
Police received a call around 11:30 p.m. after the victim, a 37-year-old man, took himself to the hospital.
Police say the victim punched the suspect after the suspect flashed a knife at him and cut him. He was then able to get to the hospital for treatment. Police say no suspects have been arrested.
