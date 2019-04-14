SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a 69-year-old woman with dementia last seen on Thursday.
The Sullivan Police Department is looking for Betty Alexander from Sullivan, Missouri.
She was last seen at her residence at 6 South Center, Apt. 2 in Sullivan on April 11.
Betty has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She's 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.
She suffers from dementia and police said she doesn't have her medication with her.
Please call the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001 if you see Betty.
