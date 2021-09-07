ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man who went missing Saturday evening.
Drake Wilcox, 25, left a home in the 3800 block of North Hanley Road around 7:30 p.m. without taking his wallet, phone or medication. He is severely epileptic and suffers from seizures, police said.
Wilcox is about 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and tattoos across his neck and arms. He was last seen wearing a red T-Shirt, black shorts and blue and white shoes.
Anyone with information should call local police or St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
