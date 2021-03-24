FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department has launched a search for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
Lillie McGhay, 11, was last seen at a home in the 2200 block of Windsor Drive in Florrisant around 4 p.m. She is diagnosed with Oppositional Defiance Disorder and ADHD. Police said Lillie has reddish blonde hair that is worn in a pixie style-cut with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt with black and red plaid pants and black shoes.
Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Saint Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
