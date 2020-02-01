ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers in St. Louis City are looking for a man accused of stealing a car from outside a gas station in south St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man broke into a vehicle from outside the gas station on 701 Russell Blvd. and left the area.
Police said the burglary happened on Tuesday around 4:36 p.m.
If you recognize the man, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
