ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Venita McBee says her and her daughter were getting ready for a party minutes before her life was taken.
“It just happened out of the blue,” said McBee.
Officers found Victoria McBee, 34, in the middle of the 4400 block of Lexington just after 2:30 p.m.
Police say McBee’s family member, got into a fender bender with a stranger. While she was trying to de-escalate an argument between the two, police say 23-year-old Deion Whalen approached with a riffle before shooting McBee in the eye. Killing her in front of her mother and two kids.
Police have charged Derrell Moore, 22, with first-degree assault and armed criminal in the incident. Several cars nearby were also struck by bullets.
The 34-year-old was barely conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. She later died at a hospital.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer took to Twitter to call out the city’s gun problem, showing more than 20 spent shells casings found in her South City neighborhood.
I found all of these spent shells on my neighborhood run this morning. This is not ok.Its time to get serious about gun laws in our communities #Moleg pic.twitter.com/zGTyLEcRd5— Cara Spencer (@CaraSpencerSTL) September 28, 2020
“Finding a large pile of them is certainly alarming, beyond what I normally see,” said Spencer.
Mayor Lyda Krewson, whose husband died from gun violence, says she understands the frustration. She says while the city has several initiatives in place they’re hoping to see strides over time.
So far, 206 homicides have occurred in St. Louis City in 2020, making it the deadliest year since 2017.
Krewson says this year is unique in that they’re dealing with the typical factors that lead to crime, while also contending with stressors from the pandemic.
“So all of this combined to make just a volatile and a very violent situation,” Krewson said.
Police are asking anyone with whereabouts on Whalen to contact them. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
McBees’s family says she did not have life insurance so they have set up a fund to help with funeral expenses. You can make donations to the Victoria McBee account at any Great Southern Bank branch.
