GILLESPIE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A autistic young man is missing after he hasn't been seen since Thursday morning in Macoupin County.
According to Gillespie police, Desi Parnel, 20, went on a walk on Highway 138 headed toward Mount Olive around 9:30 a.m.
Family members say he never came back from his walk. They believe he got lost and will not talk to anyone. He has no money or cell phone on him.
Parnel has curly blonde hair and is around 5'10" - 6'0" tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nike shoes, unknown shirt color and no coat.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gillespie police at (217) 839-2922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.