COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two men robbed a credit union in Collinsville while holding people at gunpoint Saturday morning, police said.
Collinsville Police said the armed robbery happened at GCS Credit Union on 1502 Vandalia Street at around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Police said two suspects armed with pistols rushed into the bank as an employee was being let in. The suspects demanded money and one of them put cash into a black duffel bag while the other suspect held employees at gunpoint.
Both suspects fled the scene on foot and drove away in a yellow newer style Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows.
Police said no one was injured at the credit union.
The first suspect is a black, thin-build man, 5'08" - 5'10" wearing black Adidas pants, black Nike Air shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt.
The other suspect is a black, heavy-build man, 5'10" - 6'00" wearing black pants, black shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Detective Cerna at 618-344-2131 Ext. 5268 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
