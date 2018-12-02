SULLIVAN, MO. (KMOV.com) - Sullivan Police are searching for a missing girl last seen leaving her foster home Sunday.
Rayden Beaver, 12, was reported missing after she left a home at 5:45 p.m. on East Springfield.
Beaver is 5 feet tall, weighs 95 pounds with blue eyes and has ponytail shoulder length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with camouflage on the front, black leggings and multi-colored socks without shoes.
Anyone with information should contact the police at 636-583-2560 ext. 3.
