UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The fatal shooting of a doctor outside a Brentwood hotel and a 70-year-old woman in University City may be connected, police say.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, University City Commander of Field Operations Fredrick Lemons said that while the victims Killed Saturday night do not have any apparent connections, the motive in their killings could be the same.

"There doesn't seem to be any type of link between the victims, but robbery is looking like a possible motive," he said.

Due to the ongoing investigation, officers did not reveal whether the victims had in fact been robbed.

Stanley and Barbara Goodkin were riding in a car in the 8200 block of Delmar around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when they heard shots fired and they were both hit by gunfire. Barbara was struck in the head, and Stanley was hit in the chest, but his cell phone was in his pocket and it stopped the bullet. He was able to drive them to a hospital, but Barbara did not survive.

Less than an hour later, police say Dr. Sergie Zacharev, of Town and Country, was shot and killed outside the Drury Inn at Eager Road and Brentwood while waiting for an Uber. Officers are looking for a silver/metallic, smaller SUV or passenger-style car that may have been involved in both shootings. The car was captured on surveillance video. Currently, the University City Police Department and the Major Case Squad have roughly 35 detectives working on the case, though they are still pleading for the public to come forward with any information or surveillance footage.

"We need, and desperately want, the public's help in this," said Jack Abell, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad. "We are a community. The only way we solve things is together. ... we are still working numerous leads, we have been working numerous leads, but we'd like more."

CrimeStoppers has increased the reward for information in the cases up to $30,000. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477, the Brentwood Police Department, the University City Police Department, or the Major Case Squad.

The Mayor of Brentwood told News 4 that even though crime in his city is rare, it is a reminder that crime can happen anywhere. The Mayor of University City said residents are staying calm and that he is confident that police will solve the murders.

"They don't observe borders or boundaries, they come right in and it's crimes of opportunity," said Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt.

In response to the killings, patrols have increase in both Brentwood and University City.