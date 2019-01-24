JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened close to a gas station near De Soto Thursday evening.
Police said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Athena School Road around 6:30 p.m.
Officers say they received a call for a disturbance that occurred at a home near the gas station earlier in the day.
While officers were in the area searching for those involved, they say someone involved in the disturbance rushed at a sheriff's deputy with a knife.
The suspect was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
The officer who fired the shots was not injured.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.