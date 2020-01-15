MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in West County are warning people after discovering a man was posing as a former Cardinals pitcher and making money off autographs.
Manchester police said a man has been posing as Omar Olivares and selling autographs.
The person has been arrested, but his name hasn’t been released yet.
"We are looking for other victims he may have scammed out he was asking for money and not returning it, of course sold autographs and so were looking for more victims and try to prosecute it," Brian Yount with Manchester police said.
Police said the man also convince people to loan him money under Olivares’ name.
