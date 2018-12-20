ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- At least three suspects have been arrested following a police chase in St. Charles County that have started from a drug related pursuit.
Police said the chase started on Interstate 70 after reports of a chase in which shots were fired toward a moving vehicle near the 1st Capitol Drive. Officials said a male and a female were in the vehicle. It was not struck.
The suspect's vehicle traveled west on Interstate 70 as St. Charles police chased it, eventually reaching Wentzville where more officers joined the pursuit.
Officials said police was able to pursue the suspect through a drone that had been in the area prior to knowing about the chase. Officials said the drone was being used to find a suspect from a separate burglary investigation; hence there was a heavy police presence.
The suspect's car went north on Highway 61 and eventually drove onto a field at Granville Drive and McHugh Road, where it became stuck in mud.
The chase suspect as well as the male and female from the other vehicle are all in custody for questioning, police said.
Police also detained the suspect of the separate burglary investigation.
