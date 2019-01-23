KMOV Generic Pedestrian Struck Red

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened in south St. Louis on Monday night.

Police said a 49-year-old woman was crossing Gravois near Grand when she was hit by a silver or grey SUV.

The driver of the SUV fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

