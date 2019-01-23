SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened in south St. Louis on Monday night.
Police said a 49-year-old woman was crossing Gravois near Grand when she was hit by a silver or grey SUV.
The driver of the SUV fled.
The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.