SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis police are looking for a gray or silver SUV that struck a 49-year-old woman late Monday night as she was walking across Gravois Avenue at Grand Boulevard.
Police say it happened around 11:30 pm and the vehicle drove off after hitting the woman.
"She was just walking down the street to the store and she got run down," said Brian Smith, a friend.
Candy King suffered 10 broken bones, including fractures to her back, pelvis, ribs, left leg, ankle and hand. She’s still being treated at a local hospital.
“And apparently somebody came around afterwards and stole everything she had," said Smith.
A family member confirms that while King was lying on the pavement in pain, someone came up and robbed her of her wallet. Doctors told King she is facing a long road to recovery and that she won’t be able to put weight on her left leg for up to six weeks.
Smith said King won’t be able to work and won’t have an income until she heals. He’s setting up a GoFundme account to collect donations. When that fund is established and goes online, we’ll post a link here.
(0) comments
