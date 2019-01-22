ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in west St. Louis County have taken a suspect into custody who they say was involved in a road rage incident that involved the suspect hitting several vehicles.
According to Ellisville police, a woman’s car was rear ended by a 28-year-old man in a truck around noon Tuesday near the intersection of Sulphur Spring Road and Ballwin Avenue. The two pulled into a parking lot near a Lee’s Chicken to exchange information and the man got angry, police say.
The man then got into his truck, rammed into the woman’s car two times and drove off, police say.
While fleeing the scene down Manchester Road, police say the suspect hit other vehicles, including a police cruiser.
The man reportedly gave police the middle finger and waved at an officer as he drove away.
The incident led to a short police pursuit before the man crashed his truck along 141 when he lost control of the vehicle.
He reportedly ran on foot, and was caught and arrested in a back yard nearby.
No other information on the suspect or suspect's vehicle has been released.
