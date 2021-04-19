SACRAMENTO, CA. (KOVR) – Yana Sydnor spent hundreds of dollars to fix her front door after police busted it open trying to catch a so-called robber.
Sydnor was sleeping with her 2-year-old daughter when she heard noises coming from her stairs, so she texted her friends. “I was like, hey someone is in my house and they were like call the police I was like oh yeah, yeah call the police,” she recalled.
Sydnor said her first thought was to get out of the house. So, while on the phone with 911 and hiding in her bathroom she was planning her escape with her baby.
“So, I like put her in the tub, I get the ladder and I'm like no, no stop, stop calm, you are okay,” she said. “Oh, I was going to go out the window”
Fearing for her life, Sydnor was not about to take any chances. “I’m on the phone with the dispatcher and he is like mam what do you hear, I’m like I hear someone walking down my stairs so it's like 'boom, boom, boom, boom boom.'”
Within minutes she heard another boom, this time from responding officers who forced entry into her home.
“You hear 'police, police' and then a shuffle and then you hear laughter,” Sydnor said. Turns out the robber was just her Roomba.
“My son turned on the vacuum cleaner because he didn't want to do chores before he left for the weekend,” she said. “We hadn't used this vacuum in almost two years, it went down the stairs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.