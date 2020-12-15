ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in St. Louis' North Riverfront near Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man and woman were shot multiple times in the 6100 block of N. Broadway around 3 p.m.
The woman is conscious and breathing. The man is unresponsive, police say.
Police located the victims in the express lanes on I-70 near Carrie. Ambulances and police are on the scene.
Eastbound traffic is currently blocked starting at the O'Fallon Park exit, MoDOT says.
No other information was made available.
