FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers were called to the Ferguson License Office Thursday afternoon for a shooting in the parking lot.
Ferguson Police Department officials said two people were inside a car in the parking lot outside the office at 10425 West Florissant before 3 p.m. when one of them shot the other. Police said the suspect then got into a small grey SUV and left the area.
The victim's condition remains unknown. No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.