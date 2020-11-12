Police respond to shooting call at Phillips 66 in Town & Country

TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers were investigating a possible shooting at a convince store in Town & Country Thursday night.
Officials with the Town & Country Police Department went to the Phillips 66 convenience store near Clayton Rd. and Woods Mill Rd. around 8:15 p.m. for a shooting call. Officers found one person with a minor injury but say it's still unclear if the person was shot or no.
Witnesses on the scene told News 4 crews a man was grazed by a bullet in the shoulder.
No other information was released
