UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men were shot and killed in University City, bringing the total of deadly shootings across St. Louis to five on Christmas Eve.
Officers found two men shot in the 6500 block of Crest Avenue north of Olive Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. Both men died from their injuries.
No other information was released.
This double homicide happened shortly after officers in St. Louis City found two men shot to death inside a car. Another man was also killed earlier in the day in South City.
