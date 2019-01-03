BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There are gunshots neighbors in the Wild Ridge community say they have never heard before until recently.
“It sounded like they were shooting through the house,” resident CD Wells said.
St. Louis County Police said four homes and a car were hit by gunfire from a Wednesday night shooting.
Patched up bullet holes were seen on the home in question.
“He showed me holes in the back of his car and they were about the size of my thumb,” Wells said.
During a community meeting Thursday night, St. Louis County police said they have arrested five individuals related to these shootings.
Authorities are not saying how they were tipped off to these men but they do say evidence points to them being at the scene of the shootings.
Black Jack councilwoman Carmen Austell lives in this neighborhood.
“Bullets don’t have eyes and that was demonstrated last night with this most recent shooting,” Austell said.
In all, police say there have been five drive-by shootings in the last month in this neighborhood.
Police believe the suspects are connected to other drive-by shootings in neighboring North County cities.
Police said the suspects are not from the Black Jack area.
St. Louis County Police have been monitoring this area around the clock since Wednesday night’s shooting.
