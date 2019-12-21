CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 63-year-old was trapped for more than an hour after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Cahokia.
Police said the man was driving on Doris Avenue when he crossed Camp Jackson and then crashed his SUV into a metal pole around 6:50 a.m.
His SUV overturned and he was trapped inside for an hour and 30 minutes.
Several police departments responded to the scene and Cahokia police said the man was eventually rescued and was airlifted to an area hospital.
Police said the man suffered some internal injuries but they didn't seem too severe as the man was conscious and talking with officers on scene.
