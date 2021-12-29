Police rescue German shepherd puppy from pipe

(KMOV.com) -- A German shepherd puppy is safe after getting stuck in a pipe.
Police in Spain posted a video of the rescue on twitter. The pup entered the pipe through a garden and got stuck. Rescuers had to cut through a wall to get the dog out.
Once rescued, police handed the dog to her relieved owners who then posed for pictures to mark the success.
