ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police pulled a child from an outdoor pool in January-Wabash Park in Ferguson on Tuesday afternoon.
Police confirmed the 10-year-old boy fell into the pool and had to be rescued.
Responding officers resuscitated the boy and rushed him to a St. Louis hospital.
A Calverton Park officer and Ferguson officer sustained hypothermia during the rescue attempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.