ST. LOUIS - Detectives are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery and armed kidnapping.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his car in front of his home near the 5100 block of Westminister Place around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday when an man entered the rear driver’s seat of the car.
Police said the man then pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded him to drive and get money.
The victim drove to the 300 block of N. Kingshighway where police said he was able to get cash for the suspect.
The suspect was last seen in the area of Washington and Union. District Five detectives responded. The investigation is ongoing.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his 40s or 50s with short grayish-black hair. He was wearing a blue and white striped shirt with blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
