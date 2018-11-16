ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police released surveillance footage of an officer-involved shooting from September 26, in which 15-year-old Branden Leachman was shot four times by an officer from the city’s Gang Intervention Unit.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said police received at least two calls that day about a large confrontation at Union and Wabada around 11:45 a.m. One of the people in the group was reportedly armed with a pistol.

Officers with the Gang Intervention Unit, who were wearing plain clothes and in an unmarked car, were nearby and responded to the intersection.

In the surveillance video, Leachman comes into frame a few moments before officers arrive, and police say he points a gun at a group of people he was arguing with.

Police arrive and an officer gets out of the passenger side of the car and draws his weapon.

Hayden initially said the officer "Would have had on a descriptive vest with 'Police' on the back and front," but a police spokesman said the officer was not wearing his department-issued vest during the incident.

The department said the officer identified himself as a police officer when he arrived on scene and ordered Leachman to drop his weapon.

Leachman allegedly turned toward the officer with a gun in his hand, and that's when the officer opened fire. Leachman is obscured from view when that moment happens on video.

Leachman's family has disputed the department's account of what happened, saying the gun wasn’t found on the boy, but in the parking lot and adding his injuries suggest he was not facing the officer.

“You can’t really say that he posed a threat to you if the evidence proves that he was shot from behind. How do you justify that?” said Leachman’s aunt Jennifer Crawford.

Police initially said no footage of the shooting existed, and News 4 discovered the cameras from the store parking lot were black during the incident.

However during the investigation, footage from working cameras was found.

The video shows everything from before the officers arrived on scene to when Leachman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said releasing the video is part of a new policy to release video from officer-involved shootings as soon as possible.

The department said investigators determined the gun Leachman reportedly pointed at the officer was stolen.

The officer who fired the shots is on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

Leachman was released from the hospital and his case has been referred to juvenile court.